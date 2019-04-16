Samsung develops EUV 5nm chip process

× 2-euv-1.jpg

Samsung Electronics has successfully developed a 5nm semiconductor process using its touted Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) technology, the company announced.

The South Korean tech giant currently applies a 7nm process to the processors used in its flagship smartphone models -- most notably, the Galaxy S10.

Samsung also has plans to begin mass production of a 6nm process this year, it said.

The 5nm process will make chips 25% smaller and 20% more power efficient compared to those made with a 7nm process.

The company is expected to commercialise the new process sometime next year.

Clients who designed their chips based on the 7nm process will be able to take the intellectual property rights they are already using and apply them to the new process, Samsung said, to allow clients to conserve costs.

The company introduced its EUV 7nm process back in 2017 and has been competing fiercely with rival TSMC to lock down clients.

As late, Samsung has placed more resources into its logic chips and contract-chip making businesses, which has traditionally fallen behind its memory semiconductor business.

Earlier this month, Samsung began mass production of its 5G network chips to get an early footing in the next-generation wireless market.

The firm's logic chip boss previously told ZDNet that 5G would provide Samsung with an "unimaginable business opportunity".

Related Coverage

Samsung ships first 28-nanometre eMRAM

Samsung says its first commercial embedded magnetic random access memory (eMRAM) has writing speeds that are a thousand times faster than eFlash.

Samsung tweaks mobile business, promotes chip boss in reshuffle

Samsung has promoted an executive tasked with reviving its mid-tier smartphones in the mobile business, as well as its chip boss who led the conglomerate's stellar semiconductor growth.

Samsung begins 256Gb V-NAND production

Samsung Electronics has begun production of its fifth-generation 256-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND with a data transfer speed of 1.4-gigabits per second (Gbps).

Samsung produces 1TB eUFS memory for smartphones (TechRepublic)

The new one-terabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) 2.1 -- which is enough storage for 2600 minutes of UHD videos -- will likely pack the upcoming Galaxy S10 with the largest internal storage...