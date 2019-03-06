Samsung ships first 28-nanometre eMRAM

Samsung has commenced mass production and shipment of its first commercial eMRAM, based on its 28-nanometre full-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) process technology, or 28FDS, the company announced.

MRAM technology is non-volatile, meaning data is not erased even without electricity like NAND Flash, but it can still process data as fast as volatile DRAM and is considered a next-generation memory technology.

The South Korean tech giant said its eMRAM has writing speeds that are a thousand times faster than eFlash as it doesn't require an erase cycle before writing data and can overcome the latter's scalability issues.

Power consumption is also lower as it doesn't consume power when turned off. FD-SOI process technology, like the eMRAM, puts an insulator film on the silicon wafer to reduce power leakage, the conglomerate said.

The success is a major milestone for Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, with the company saying the technological development will extend its dominance over rivals.

The company has been capitalising on the dominance of its chip business -- which previously helped it post record profits for two years -- by offering a wide variety of products to extend its market share in logic chips and contract-making as well. It offers memory chips together with its processors as one-chip solutions to entice customers.

Samsung also said its eMRAM module can be easily inserted to existing logic technologies such as bulk, fin, and FD-SOI transistor.

The company expects its eMRAM solution to find applications in micro controller units, IoT, and AI.

Samsung's foundry business has also applied eMRAM onto its system-on-a-chip (SoC), which will differentiate its offerings from rivals.

