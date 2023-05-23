Samsung Display unveils display that rolls up like a scroll

Rollable Flex can be scrolled up and down to extend by five times in length. Image: Samsung Display

Samsung Display said on Tuesday that it has developed a new display that can be rolled and unrolled vertically like a scroll.

Rollable Flex stands at 49mm in length but can be rolled and unrolled vertically to extend to 254.4mm using an O-shaped axis, the display panel maker said.

While extended the display can be used as a monitor while rolled it can act as a portable screen device such as a tablet or a laptop, Samsung Display added.

Rollable Flex is one of many that the company plans to exhibit at SID Display Week 2023, an annual display industry conference, to be held in the Los Angeles Convention Center from May 23 to 25.

Another new display, aimed at portable devices, is called the Sensor OLED display which can recognize fingerprints anywhere on the screen. This is different from currently commercialized displays that have fingerprint sensors as modules attached under the panel in specific areas.

Samsung Display is offering various form factors of displays that can roll, slide or stretch. Image: Samsung Display

Samsung Display said it instead embedded the light sensing sensors when the display is made to cover the whole screen.

These sensors read the OLED light reflected from the contraction and relaxation of the blood vessels inside the fingers from both hands when touched and convert them into health information that covers heart rate, blood pressure and stress level, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, at the conference, Samsung Display will also exhibit previously announced innovative displays, such as Flex Hybrid, which can be both folded and slid. Another display will be Flex In & Out, which can be folded both inward and outward by 360 degrees.

Samsung Display will also exhibit its latest 77-inch model QD-OLED display aimed at high-end TVs that boasts a brightness of 2,000nits.