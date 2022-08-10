Those who have been (im)patiently waiting for Samsung to drop the next in the Buds line have something to look forward to starting today. During Samsung Unpacked, Samsung announced the latest model of earbuds: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
The latest model of the Samsung Galaxy earbuds lineup, the Buds 2 Pro, were built with top-quality sound and a compact design in mind. The new design condenses the Buds Pro design into a 15% smaller earbud that stays in your ear thanks to secure fit technology.
Hi-Fi 24bit Audio will offer a high-dynamic range to give you a crystal clear resolution while listening to your favorite music or podcasts. They also use Samsung seamless codec and coaxial 2-way speakers to help ensure that your music is top-notch no matter where you're listening. After all, when you transfer your sound from your smartphone to your laptop or other devices, it's a seamless transition with a designated Auto Switch built into the earbuds, making it easy to swap to any Samsung device -- TVs included.
With up to 5 hours of battery life with the upgraded ANC on and up to 8 hours without, you'll get up to 18 hours and 29 hours, respectively, with the charging case. You can also expect up to 3.5 hours of talk time, and up to 14 hours with the ANC on -- charging case time included -- and with the ANC off, you can get up to 4 hours on one charge with the ANC off. Using the charging case without ANC will get you up to 15 hours of talk time.
The Buds 2 Pro earbuds come in three colors. Choose between Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.
The earbuds will retail for $229. You can find some early pre-order deals, so you can reduce the price whether you're opting for just the Buds 2 Pro or if you're upgrading your phone and your earbuds.
It depends. If you're looking for a standalone pair of earbuds, you can get the earbuds at Samsung for a great price. If you're looking to upgrade your phone and want the earbuds, then now is the time to bundle the earbuds with the new Flip4 or Fold4 phones. Check out the best deals listed below.
It comes as no surprise that Samsung offers one of the best deals for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you pre-order the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung will add a complimentary wireless charger, plus up to $75 off eligible trade-ins. On top of these perks, you will also get a $30 Samsung credit, bringing the total potentially as low as $124 for the new earbuds.
The cell carrier will offer a host of different perks with the pre-order of a Flip4 or Fold4 phone, but in addition to the perks, they will offer $75 if you purchase either of those phone models or a Galaxy S22 device.