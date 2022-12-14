The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro just dropped by $50

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Discover Samsung week is almost over, and if you haven't taken advantage of the great savings, you still can. For audiophiles who want upgraded sound, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro dropped by $50, and you can also get up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in. That means you can pick up this excellent pair of wireless earbuds for as low as $105 with a trade-in, or $180 without.
The Samsung Buds2 Pro come with up to five hours of listening time with active noise-cancellation (ANC) mode turned on. Plus, it packs an extra 18 hours on the go with the accompanying charging case. Not using ANC? The playback time jumps to eight hours with 29 in the case.
In addition to upgraded ANC, you can also use Ambient Mode if you want to remain aware of your surroundings. The buds offer 360 audio for all of your music, streaming, and more, and it also has voice detection to automatically lower your music when you're talking so you can hear during conversations.
ZDNET expert Jason Cipriani reviewed the earbuds during their launch earlier this year and enjoyed not just the comfort level, but also the active noise cancelation. Using the pair throughout two cross-country flights, he said, "the ANC is strong enough to block out my very loud mechanical keyboard and office air conditioner when it's running, and made a huge difference when walking through an airport and during the flight."
When you add it to your cart, you'll also have the option of adding a free single wireless charger valued at $60, sweetening the deal. At $50 -- or $75 -- off, this is a great deal on Samsung's latest wireless earbuds. You can add them to your cart today for only $180 during this great savings event.