Samsung Galaxy Note 9 surprises

While the sale pitches all focus on what's on the outside when it comes to modern smartphones, I think that we only really get to see what makes the device tick when we see the results of a teardown. And as usual, the folks at iFixit got their hands on the new Note 9 and carried out a thorough teardown of it for out entertainment and enlightenment.

Must read: Apple products you should not buy (August 2018 edition)

So, what interesting things did the teardown reveal?

The first thing of note - pun fully intended - is the absolutely enormous battery that Samsung has fitted inside the shell of the Note 9. It's literally exploded in size - yes, that pun was also deliberate - and it's amazing how the increase in size has had no noticeable impact on the overall size of the device.

The battery in the Note 9 is fully 21 percent bigger than the battery found in the Note 8, and 14 percent bigger than the battery inside the ill-fated Note 7.

On a less positive note, the battery is very rigidly glued into the Note 9, making replacing it annoying and needlessly awkward.

Another point worth noting is that aside from Samsung - which supplied the RAM and storage for the Note 9 - the biggest winner on the mainboard is Qualcomm, supplying the audio chip, the RF transceiver, and two power management chips. The Bluetooth module is a Murata part, while the digitizer and S Pen controller is a Wacom supplied chip.

Separate to the mainboard is a module USB-C board, which also has the microphone attached. This is good news if you damage that port because it doesn't involve paying for an entire mainboard.

The S Pen also contains a surprise. Rather than drawing its power from a battery, it uses a Seiko Instruments supercapacitor as a power supply to handle the Bluetooth communication.

Predictably, the Note 9 doesn't score highly when it comes to repairability. Replacing the battery is painful, swapping out a broken display is a world of hurt that involves tearing the device to pieces, and replacing the rear glass panel looks like a job that would have me hating life.