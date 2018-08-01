Apple products you should not buy (August 2018 edition)

Guidance: If you think the iPhone 8/8 Plus is too old, remember the iPhone X is only a month younger.

If you are going to put down a thousand dollars for a smartphone, I'd recommend making sure that you get as much life out of it as possible. Since the iPhone X was unveiled alongside the iPhone 8/8 Plus, and the expected unveiling of the next iPhone is just around the corner, it might be a good idea to hold on to your cash for a few more weeks and see what Apple has to offer when it comes to the next-generation iPhone X.

Last updated: November 2017