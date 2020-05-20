Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus dominates 5G phone market in the US

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The best Android phone for business users 7:11 Watch Now

Samsung's S20 devices overwhelmingly dominated the US 5G smartphone market in the first quarter of this year, according to new research from Strategy Analytics. The S20 Plus 5G was the bestselling phone, grabbing 40 percent market share.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G was the second most popular 5G smartphone, taking 30 percent of the market. The Galaxy S20 5G came in third with 24 percent.

The data shows that while 5G is still in its infancy, Samsung has an early lead over rivals like Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and TCL. Apple, meanwhile, is not expected to release a 5G smartphone until the fall, if not later.

"The US 5G smartphone race has begun," Juha Winter, associate director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement. "Early 5G adopters are willing to pay extra for the fastest possible mobile experience, and this is driving solid revenue growth for Samsung and its operator partners in North America."

Total 5G smartphone sales reached 3.4 million units in Q1, the research firm said, accounting for 12 precent of all smartphones shipped in the US.