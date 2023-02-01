Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which model should you buy?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's official. After weeks of anticipation and leaks, Samsung today finally unveiled its latest generation of Galaxy smartphones during its San Franciso Unpacked event.
The Galaxy S23 models are exactly what we expect from Samsung: sleek slabs of machinery with beautiful and bright displays, all wrapped in an array of pleasing color palettes.
But you, like many other upgrade hunters, may be wondering how the new Galaxy S23 series stacks up against Apple's latest iPhones. Both Samsung and Apple are clearly masters of their crafts, but if you're looking for rationale beyond brand loyalty, here are our key reasons why you should opt for one model over the other.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Display
6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ | 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+
6.1-inch OLED with 60Hz | 6.7-inch OLED with 60Hz
Weight
5.93 oz (168 grams) | 6.91 oz (195 grams)
6.07 oz (172 grams) | 7.16 oz (203 grams)
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
A15 Bionic
RAM/Storage
8GB RAM/128GB/256GB | 8GB RAM 256GB/512GB
4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
Camera
50MP (f/1.8) Wide, 12MP (f/2.4) Ultra-wide, 3X Optical and Space Zoom, 12MP (f/2.2) front
12MP (f/1.5) Wide, 12MP (f/2.4) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.9) front
Software
OneUI 5.1 over Android 13
iOS16
Battery
3,900 mAh | 4,700 mAh
Li-Ion 3,279 mAh | Li-Ion 4,323 mAh
Connectivity
4G LTE, 5G: sub6/mmW
4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Durability
IP68
IP68
Colors
Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender
Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product Red
Price
If you already find your eyes glued to your phone screen for most of the day, they may as well be glued to the Galaxy S23s' beautiful Dynamic AMOLED displays. Not only can you expect Samsung's proprietary displays to produce greater color contrast and sharper visual effects than the iPhone's 14's notched counterparts, but they also refresh at 120Hz, doubling the iPhone 14 models' mere 60Hz. We're talking about a noticeable difference in how smooth animations flow across the screens.
And with 1,750 nits, compared to the iPhone 14's 800, the Galaxy S23's displays have an elevated brightness that makes it easier to browse even in brighter environments.
The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus models implement a triple camera system, with an additional telephoto lens that beats the iPhone 14 series' dual camera system. You'd have to opt for the 14 Pro for that third, telephoto camera, unfortunately. The extra lens gives you greater flexibility with shots, producing a more natural background blur and sharper portrait images. And for video buffs, both Galaxy S23 models can shoot 8K video, a feature we've yet to see from any iPhone model.
Something the Galaxy 23 series offers that iPhone 14 doesn't is flexibility when it comes to user experience. The iPhone 14's controversial switch to an eSIM-only model is clearly not for everyone. The Samsung S23 on the other hand supports both physical SIM and eSIM, not limiting its users to a specific cellular option.
The Galaxy phones also charge via the more universal USB-C port, saving you from having to carry a dedicated cable just for your mobile handset. And unlike the iPhone, Samsung didn't do away with the fingerprint sensor; the phones employ both facial and fingerprint recognition. To top it all off, the Plus model starts at 256 GB of memory, not 128GB like on the iPhone.
If software longevity is a concern, you should keep in mind that the iPhone supports as many as five years of iOS software updates, whereas Samsung only offers a four-year backing. While it may not seem like that big of a difference, that's one to even two years of missing out on the latest features and security updates. And if you're paying over $800 for a phone, you probably want the most out of the investment. I know I would.
While you may have to buy a dedicated charger for the iPhone, the battery life is undoubtedly reliable. Using the power-efficient A15 Bionic chip, both the standard and Plus iPhone 14 models have proven to deliver reliable standby time and operate well even in low-power mode. In fact, Apple claims the iPhone 14 Plus delivers the best battery life on any iPhone, which we found to be true in our full review.
On the other hand, the battery efficiency of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset on the S23 series remains to be tested. What we do know is that Apple's A15 Bionic has proven its worth for the iPhone's endurance, and can confidently recommend it for that reason.
While apps may look sharper on Samsung's displays, the reality is that they often perform better on iPhones. There are numerous aspects that sway app developers in favor of Apple's iOS platform over Android, which is why there are occasional UI and UX differences across operating systems.
The performance differences are most noticeable when it comes to photo-based apps like Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok, where Android devices are notorious for producing photos and videos of lesser quality. So if you want more reliable apps, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus is the better option.
