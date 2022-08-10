/>
X
How to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro and all the best deals

Samsung's latest announcement of the Watch5 line brings new wearable health features to your wrist. Here's where to get it, and how to get an early bird deal.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

In addition to its new Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 announcements, Samsung announced the new Galaxy smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The newest addition to the Galaxy family promises upgraded specs from its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch4, and adds some new features.

What are the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro and what do they feature?

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
June Wan/ZDNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a smartwatch that allows you to monitor your body's various levels with unique biosensors. Samsung's unique BioActive Sensor uses a single chip to track Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to monitor heart rate, oxygen levels, ECG, and stress levels. The latest watch also now features the ability to track your body's temperature no matter where you are and what your surrounding climate is, too.

In addition to these tracking specs, it uses a 13% larger battery, but if you run low on battery, you can expect to get eight hours of sleep tracking on eight minutes of charging. On the exterior, the display uses a 60% harder outer layer called a Sapphire Crystal Display to protect the hardware underneath the hood. In addition to the improved hardware, updates to the software include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer and the One UI Watch4.5 that offers a larger typing experience for those speedy text responses from your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Like its sibling, the Watch 5 Pro uses the Sapphire Crystal Display, but because it's designed for the rugged outdoors, from hiking to biking, this technology is enhanced. Coupled with the durable titanium casing with a protruding bezel design and a D-Buckle Sport Band, it stays secure both on your wrist and during heavy use.

The Watch 5 Pro can download hiking and cycling trails, GPX, and use Turn-by-turn directions or even Track Back to ensure you stay on track while you're training for your next marathon. For safety reasons, you can also share your routes with friends and family with Route Workout, on the Samsung Health App. It's available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium.

Can I customize the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro?

Samsung announced that you will be able to customize your Watch 5 based on the model, size, case color, and strap for over a thousand unique combinations in the Bespoke Studio exclusively at Samsung's website. The Watches will also come in Sport Bands that share Samsung's sustainable development goals, so you can opt for an eco-friendly band. The bands will come in 40 and 44, and specifically the Watch 5 Pro comes with a 45.4mm size only.

How much do the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro cost?

The Galaxy Watch 5 will start at $299 and go up to $329 for the LTE version. The Watch5 Pro will cost $449 and will cost $499 for the upgraded LTE version.

When and where can you buy the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro?

You can pre-order the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro right now and they release on August 26, 2022. You can purchase it directly from Samsung. Some retailers like AT&T will offer the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Po through their website, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
June Wan/ZDNET

What are the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals right now?

With the announcement of the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, retailers are dropping the price on the wearable device. While they're somewhat fewer in number than the other releases like the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, you can still find some good deals on the Watches.

Samsung (save up to $125)

Get the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro from Samsung directly

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 can save $75 while the Watch 5 Pro will receive a $125 discount with an eligible smartwatch trade-in. You'll also get $50 in Samsung credit to use toward Galaxy accessories. In addition to the dropped price and credit, you can also receive a Wireless Charger Duo for free.

View now at Samsung

AT&T (buy one, get one free)

Get the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro from US carrier AT&T
AT&T

If you want to buy one for you and a family member, you can currently buy one, get one at AT&T. Right now, if you preorder either the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, you can get the second one for up to $430 off. In other words, you can get a second watch for free.

View now at AT&T

Samsung Unpacked

