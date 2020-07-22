Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to go on sale on August 7

Samsung Electronics will begin sale of the 5G version of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone on August 7 in select countries, the company said on Wednesday.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform and will be available in gray and bronze.

The phone shares the exact same specification, from the screen sizes down to the weight of the phone, as its predecessor the 4G LTE Galaxy Z Flip launched in February, but adds 5G connectivity and the increased maximum clock speed to 3.09GHz thanks to Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The South Korean tech giant added the components necessary to bring 5G connectivity to life while maintaining the Galaxy Z Flip's sleek, bold form factor, the company said.

Samsung will announce at a later on which countries will get the phone first, a company spokesperson said.

The glass-encased Galaxy Z Flip 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 425ppi AMOLED foldable screen and a 1.1-inch 303ppi cover display. It has a 10MP F2.4 selfie shooter and dual camera in its rear - a 12MP F2.2 ultra wide and a 12MP F1.8 wide-angle with OIS. It has 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and a 3300mAh dual battery.

Flex mode, in which the screen automatically splits into two when free-standing, is still there. It added a camera update to the mode in which users can double-tap to switch the camera's preview window from top to bottom.

Samsung will also be offering four months of YouTube Premium.

The company is planning hold its virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 on August 5 at 10am EDT in which it will introduce the new Galaxy Note and few other devices.