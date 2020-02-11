Galaxy Z Flip: Specs, pricing, launch date, and more you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S20: These features make the phones great for business buyers Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are loaded with features, like 5G and improved security, that will appeal to business buyers and enterprise IT. Read more: https://zd.net/2SuMUfE

Samsung not only announced a trio of new Galaxy S20 smartphones , and revamped wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds Plus , but the company also announced a new form factor for its foldable screen tech: The Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung had teased the new phone during the Oscars on Sunday night, but outside of that, we didn't know a lot about the phone -- besides the fact it existed -- before Tuesday's Unpacked event.

Here are some key facts you should know:

The Z Flip has a 6.7-inch display when opened.

There's a small display on the front, but you won't get much done on it.

It launches on Friday, Feb. 14.

It will cost $1,380

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Pricing and availability

It's far less expensive than the Galaxy Fold

That's less than Motorola's new Razr, as well

The Galaxy Z Flip will launch on Friday, Feb. 14 in retail stores and online. With the launch just a few days away, there isn't a preorder. It will cost $1,380.

Samsung, Inc.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Design

The Z Flip opens vertically, like an old flip phone.

A small display on the front reveals time and notifications.

When open, the Z Flip looks very similar to most typical smartphones. It has a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch cutout centered along the top of the screen. When it's closed, however, it transforms into a nondescript rectangle that doesn't resemble a smartphone.

The small display on the front of the phone (when closed) will show you any notifications or incoming calls. When viewing a notification on the small screen and you open the phone, the proper app and alert will automatically be waiting for you.

There's a USB-C port for charging, a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone, but no headphone jack.

Samsung is using ultra thin glass to protect the phone's display from scratches, while not prohibiting its ability to bend and fold.

Samsung, Inc.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Features

Samsung didn't spend a lot of time walking through features.

Design was the main focus.

It can be opened to different angles, thanks to Flex mode.

There's no 5G.

The Z Flip will run Android 10, bringing with it all of the standard features from Google and Samsung. Outside of demoing Flex mode, the company didn't spend a lot of time going over Z Flip features.

Flex mode uses the hideaway hinge to hold the display in place, halfway open, or at an angle, which should make it easier to do things like take a selfie with the phone on a flat surface, or use the rear cameras to take long-exposure photos without the need for a tripod.

Flex mode also splits the top and bottom half of the main display into two, smaller 4-inch displays; viewing one app on the bottom, and another on the top.

While the Galaxy S20 lineup all comes with 5G, the Z Flip is an LTE-only phone.

Samsung, Inc.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Specifications