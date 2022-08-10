Samsung announced its latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone earlier today as a part of Samsung Unpacked. The new iteration of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Fold 4, features new upgrades. Here's all you need to know about the flagship device, from what specs to how to get the best deal.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest -- and largest -- flagship foldable phone. Featuring a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution when unfolded, the display uses an adaptive refresh rate to bring the best to your streaming, working, and gaming with 120Hz. Additionally, the screen comes with an Under Display Camera for taking selfies.
On the exterior, the camera uses a 50MP lens and a 30x Space Zoom lens for close-up images. The camera can also handle Capture View Mode for landscape imagery, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie. All of these can use the 23% brighter sensor to bring you top-quality images for your needs, including night vision modes. Edit them on the phone while you work on Microsoft Office, Google Suite, and more since the tablet comes with multitasking software capabilities. The 4,400 mAh battery can last all day for your multitasking needs.
The Z Fold 4 comes in three different storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All come with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, Samsung offers four colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, and the Samsung-exclusive Burgundy.
You can pre-order the smartphone right now, and it releases on August 26, 2022. In addition to ordering at Samsung, you can order it at major cell carrier retailers like Verizon and AT&T.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 begins pricing at $1,799. Expect to pay a couple hundred dollars more for more internal storage.
We've rounded up the best Z Fold 4 deals that are available right now. From Verizon to Samsung itself, be sure to check out the list below.
Those who pre-order the Fold 4 smartphone with Samsung will receive a complimentary memory upgrade as well as up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in. In addition to these perks, you can expect to get a Standing Cover with a Pen case and $100 in Samsung credit.
For those who purchase Samsung Care+ those customers will be able to get 24/7 Samsung support, cracked screen repairs for only $29, protection against unexpected drops, battery replacements, and more.
Right now, Verizon is offering up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone with select trade-in models. The trade-in applies to 5G unlimited plans, and once the eligible trade-in is received, the $800 in credit will be applied to your monthly bill. The phone retailer will also provide a $200 Verizon eCard once you sign up.
For a limited time, the carrier will also provide a complimentary storage upgrade on the 256GB Fold 4 as well as 50% off Samsung phone cases, 25% off Samsung chargers, and another $75 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro with your purchase.
All customers at AT&T can get up to $1,000 off the retail price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. They will need to trade in their current Galaxy device, and the good news is that this phone can be any year in any condition.
The pre-order will take place August 10, 2022, through August 15, and if you want to pick it up the same day, you can buy it in-store on August 26.
And, if you're looking for other options, be sure to check out the Samsung Galaxy Flip4 smartphone.