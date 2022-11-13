Samsung has a new message for iPhone users: What is wrong with you?

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

We all have at least one of those friends.

They're likable. They're interesting. They're definitely not stupid.

Somehow, though, they keep making decisions that lead to disasters.

Worse, you can see those disasters coming. You try to warn them. You get tired of warning them. But they just don't listen and glide headlong into a solid brick wall.

That's how Samsung feels about iPhone users. And, well, Apple buyers in general.

How do I know this? Because Samsung has just emitted an ad that fully expresses such thoughts and positively screams: "What is wrong with you, Apple fanperson?"

Perhaps that should have been "negatively screams."

Here, you see, we have a man who's climbed onto the wall of Apple's garden. You're familiar with that garden. It's the walled one, the one where Apple tells you all you need is Apple, more Apple, and whatever new thing Apple comes along with next.

Many people don't even think about what's on the other side of the wall. They've heard about Android, but those Android people, well, even their texts are green instead of blue.

Why would you want to do that yourself?

This intrepid Apple customer, though, is curious enough to peer into Samsung's garden -- which, of course, goes on forever into infinity.

"Hey, what are you doing up there?" wonders an Apple employee. "You can't sit on the fence."

Apple has rules, you understand. Lots of rules.

"But on the Samsung side they have folding phones and epic cameras," says our putative escapee.

The Apple employee is concerned. "You don't want to leave," he said. "We're waiting for all that to come over here."

Oddly, I've heard that Apple has quite good cameras these days, but what do I know? I still have an iPhone 12.

But why, wonders our escapee, should he wait?

"Because that's what we do," explains the Apple employee. "We wait."

It's a contentious one, this. Yes, Apple does, indeed, often wait and then attempts to improve on someone else's version for quite a few things.

Then again, the company does occasionally get ahead quite quickly, so much so that its product names become generic. Tablets are iPads. Watches are Apple Watches. AirPods are, oh, still so ugly.

But Samsung wants you to mount that wall and take the leap toward its folding phones. The company insists it makes them specifically to be ahead and different.

Then again, when it advertises its Z Flip 4, it says one of the main reasons for using it is to take selfies more easily.

Still, these Apple people just won't change, will they?

It's maddening for Samsung. The Apple people just keep on buying the next Apple thing, signing up for Apple Care, going to the Apple store when they have a problem and generally believing that Apple offers them a relatively easy -- and occasionally aesthetic -- way of navigating their earthly needs.

Yes, the Android world has its positives. But if you start to consider Samsung phones, then you should also consider Google's Pixel. That makes things so troublingly complicated.

Apple is pretty. Apple is pretty soothing. Apple lets you plug and play. And hey, the company even acts as if it believes in privacy.

There's lots of privacy in that walled garden, people believe -- whether rightly or wrongly.

Privacy is a new thing, right?