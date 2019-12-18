Samsung is rolling out Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 in the US

Why does no one seem to care that flagship Android phones are so buggy? Adrian Kingsley-Hughes discusses why both Samsung and Google seem to be able to shrug off issues in a way that Apple just couldn’t. Read more: https://zd.net/31RBipz

After launching in beta earlier this year, Samsung is in the process of rolling out Android 10 and the company's One UI 2 software update to its Galaxy S10 lineup of phones in the US. When Samsung announced the One UI 2 beta in October, the company walked users through what to expect. The update includes Android 10's dark mode, streamlined notifications, and a "smarter layout with animated icons." Google's Digital Wellbeing, a tool that's aimed at helping users monitor and change their usage habits.

I have an unlocked Galaxy S10 that most recently had an AT&T SIM card in it, but it's not finding the update yet. However, Samsung has said the update is rolling out, and there are several threads on Reddit with users from various carriers all starting to see the update show up.

If you have an S10 and live in the US, it's only a matter of time before the update reaches your device. As for Galaxy Note 10 users, Samsung has said the update is expected to be available before the end of the month.

Has your phone received the update? If so, what are your initial thoughts?