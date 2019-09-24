Samsung launches 0.7µm pixel image sensor

Samsung Electronics has launched an image sensor with 0.7µm pixels that is aimed at smartphones.

Isocell Slim GH1 packs in 43.7 megapixels while being smaller than predecessors in the same resolution class.

The new image sensor will allow smartphone makers to make their camera modules smaller and thinner so they can apply the latest designs such as being full-screen and bezel-less, Samsung said.

Making pixels smaller is difficult as image sensors absorb less light when pixels are packed closely together. This can often result in pixels interfering with each other and the creation of blurry pictures.

But the South Korean tech giant has continued to successfully miniaturise pixels in recent years. The company introduced a 1.0 µm pixel image sensor in 2015. It then launched image sensors with 0.9µm and 0.8µm pixels in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Traditionally reserved for flagship models, more and more mid-tier smartphones have started to offer double or triple-camera setups, increasing the uptake for image sensors which has been a boon for Samsung's logic chip business.

Like its predecessors, the Isocell Slim GH1 also packs Samsung's Tetracell technology, which makes four pixels act as one to take brighter pictures in dark environments when there isn't enough light.

It can also take 60 frames per second 4K videos. The sensor will go into mass production sometime this year, Samsung said.

