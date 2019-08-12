Samsung launches 108 million pixel image sensor with Xiaomi

Image: Samsung

Samsung has launched a new image sensor, the Isocell Bright HMX, that boasts 108 million megapixels (Mp).

Made in collaboration with Chinese phone giant Xiaomi, the new offering uses 0.8μm-sized pixels like its predecessor that was unveiled in May, which had 64Mp.

It will allow smartphone owners to take pictures in high-send DSLR camera quality, Samsung said.

The sensor is 1/1.33-inch in size and has a larger surface area compared to conventional models, so it will absorb light better.

It uses Samsung's proprietary Tetracell technology that uses four pixels as one to better absorb light in dark environments. It also minimises noise and increases color accuracy when there is too much exposure.

The sensor also supports 30 frames per second filmed at 6K resolution.

Xiaomi has been at the forefront of beefing up camera features in their smartphones and has proven lucrative for Samsung's System LSI business, which makes logic chips.

The South Korean tech giant is planning to invest 133 trillion won into its logic chip businesses by 2030.

