Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung is launching the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as well as Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to round out its tablet lineup.

The company's tablet refresh takes the FE (Fan Edition) mojo to the Galaxy Tab S7 franchise.

Availability and pricing on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE weren't disclosed. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will start at $159 with availability in the US June 10.

Here's a look at the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Samsung is looking to capitalize on strong tablet demand that has gone along with PC sales as workers and students toggle multiple screens.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display, 5G connectivity as an option and an included S Pen. Galaxy Tab S7 FE also has Multi-Active Window as well as App Pair, Android 11 and other features such as DeX. Second screen tools allow the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to ride shotgun with a PC.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed to be more affordable and comes with an 8.7-inch screen and has microSD card support. The tablet comes with 64MB of internal storage but can expand to 1TB. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has LTE connectivity as an option.

The consumer electronics giant is also including Samsung TV Plus for free with the tables as well as a trial of YouTube Premium.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Display 12.4-inch*2560×1600 (WQXGA) TFT * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight* 608g * May differ by market and carrier. Camera [Rear] 8MP AF [Front] 5MP Memory* 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

microSD** up to 1TB* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Battery* 10,090mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. ** A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately. Connectivity* 5G** LTE Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 * Availability of 5G/LTE model varies by country and carrier.

** Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Color* Mystic Black Mystic Silver Mystic Green Mystic Pink

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Playback: UHD (3840×2160) @ 30fps Accessories* S Pen (In-box), Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard *Accessories are available to purchase separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Display 8.7-inch*1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT * Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. OS Android 11 Dimension 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm Weight Wi-Fi: 366g LTE: 371g Camera [Rear] 8MP AF [Front] 2MP Memory* 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage microSD** up to 1TB

* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.

** MicroSD card sold separately. Processor Octa-core

4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Battery* 5,100mAh (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support**) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

** A charger for 15W is sold separately. Connectivity LTE* Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0 * Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Color* Gray, Silver

* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier. Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Playback : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps Accessories* Book Cover, Clear Cover

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.