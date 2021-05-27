Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will start at $159 with availability June 10. Details for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are to be determined.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy Tab S7 FE as well as Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to round out its tablet lineup.

The company's tablet refresh takes the FE (Fan Edition) mojo to the Galaxy Tab S7 franchise.

Availability and pricing on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE weren't disclosed. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will start at $159 with availability in the US June 10.

Here's a look at the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. 

Samsung is looking to capitalize on strong tablet demand that has gone along with PC sales as workers and students toggle multiple screens.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display, 5G connectivity as an option and an included S Pen. Galaxy Tab S7 FE also has Multi-Active Window as well as App Pair, Android 11 and other features such as DeX. Second screen tools allow the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to ride shotgun with a PC.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed to be more affordable and comes with an 8.7-inch screen and has microSD card support. The tablet comes with 64MB of internal storage but can expand to 1TB. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has LTE connectivity as an option.

The consumer electronics giant is also including Samsung TV Plus for free with the tables as well as a trial of YouTube Premium. 

You'll find more information on Samsung's Galaxy Tab line here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Display 12.4-inch*2560×1600 (WQXGA) TFT

* Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

OS Android 11
Dimension 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm
Weight* 608g

* May differ by market and carrier.

Camera [Rear] 8MP AF

[Front] 5MP

Memory* 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
microSD** up to 1TB* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.
** MicroSD card sold separately.
Processor Octa-core
2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz
Battery* 10,090mAh (45W Super Fast Charging supported**)

* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

** A charger for 45W and 25W is sold separately.

Connectivity* 5G**

LTE

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0

* Availability of 5G/LTE model varies by country and carrier.
** Requires optimal 5G connection. 5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations in 5G-ready countries. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment.

Color* Mystic Black

Mystic Silver

Mystic Green

Mystic Pink
* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier.

Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output)
Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor
GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD (3840×2160) @ 30fps

Accessories* S Pen (In-box), Book Cover, Book Cover Keyboard

*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Display 8.7-inch*1340×800 (WXGA+) TFT

* Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

OS Android 11
Dimension 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm
Weight Wi-Fi: 366g

LTE: 371g

Camera [Rear] 8MP AF

[Front] 2MP

Memory* 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

microSD** up to 1TB
* Storage availability may differ by country, model, color, or carrier. Actual storage space availability may vary depending on pre-installed software and by country, model, file size and format.
** MicroSD card sold separately.

Processor Octa-core
4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz
Battery* 5,100mAh (15W Adaptive Fast Charging support**)

* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.
** A charger for 15W is sold separately.

Connectivity LTE*

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac),

Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® v5.0

* Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier.

Color* Gray, Silver
* Product color availability may vary depending on country, region, and carrier.
Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack
Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor
GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Audio Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos®
Video Recording : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Playback : FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Accessories* Book Cover, Clear Cover
*Accessories are available to purchase separately.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

