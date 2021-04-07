Samsung launches Galaxy A52 5G, A42 5G, A32 5G, A12, and A02s in US

Samsung is launching five new A-series mid-tier smartphones in the US, with an eye toward offering businesses multiple device options.

On March 17, Samsung launched two new 5G A-series devices for the international market, and the Galaxy A72 had enough features to arguably compete with the company's flagship lineup. The international launch was all about selfies and catering to young consumers looking to bond with their "squads."

The Samsung A-series launch in the US was a bit more understated. For starters, Samsung isn't including the Galaxy A72 in its US launch. Why? The Galaxy S20 FE fills that price point and role in the US. The US is getting the following:

For consumers, the Galaxy A-series is designed to hit multiple price points and carriers. Samsung's launch comes as LG has decided to stop making smartphones. On the business front, this Samsung A-series lineup is designed to sit between the flagship Galaxy S21 5G portfolio, aimed at enterprise knowledge workers, and frontline folks needing the Galaxy XCover Pro and Galaxy XCover Field Pro.

Beth Kirlic, product marketing manager for Samsung's mobile B2B unit, said the A-series is designed to fit multiple business budgets and be used for retail, factory floors, supply chain, and healthcare.

A few key differences between the devices.

The Galaxy A52 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-0 120Hz display. The camera is a 64MP quad setup with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. The A52 5G is IPG7 so it's dust and water-resistant.

The Galaxy A42 5G has a 6.6-inch HD 60Hz display and a triple camera setup with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy A32 5G has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen at 90Hz. The Galaxy A32 has a 48MP quad-camera setup with 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy A12 and A02s are LTE devices with HD+ LCD displays at 60Hz. The A12 has a 16MP quad-camera setup, 3G of memory, and 32GB of storage. The A02s has a triple 13MP camera setup and 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage.

All of the devices with the exception of the Galaxy A02s have Knox installed.