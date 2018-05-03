​Samsung launches image sensor with turnkey camera module

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics has launched a 16-megapixel image sensor with a pre-tuned turnkey camera module that can speed up smartphone rollout time for clients.

ISOCELL Slim 3P9 is 1-micrometer small to allow slim designs for clients and comes with Tetracell technology that allows brighter pictures in dark areas.

Pixel use for phase detection auto focus (PDAF) has doubled compared to previous models, the company said.

The company offers a turnkey ISOCELL sensor module tuned for Valued Camera eXperience-grade image quality, with lenses, actuators, and software from preferred partners, for the rear camera.

This solution, called ISOCELL Plug and Play, will allow clients to save time from optimizing the camera module with the mobile processor.

Since optimization is done beforehand on the module, clients can just plug the pre-tuned camera module to their phones.

Reliability testing is also conducted on the module, which is conventionally done on the sensor-level, to prevent delays.

This will save up to four months in development time, the South Korean tech giant said.

In February, Samsung launched a dual camera image sensor aimed at budget phones. The same month, the South Korean tech giant launched the ISOCELL Fast 2L3 with a super slow-motion feature.

These products are mostly aimed at Chinese smartphone vendors that launch price-competitive models.

