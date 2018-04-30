Samsung more than doubles storage of Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

Video: 10 reasons why Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is the best smartphone for the enterprise

Over the past few years, Samsung had moved away from releasing multiple versions of its smartphones, set apart only by different amounts of internal storage.

Instead, the company has unveiled smartphones with 64GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card up to 400GB.

However, starting May 1, users in the US can pre-order a Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung will ship and begin selling direct to customers through its online store on May 18.

Outside of the new storage allotments, everything else about the S9 and S9 Plus remains the same. That includes the option to add even more storage using a microSD card.

Pricing for the new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus is $769 and $889 for the 128GB model, respectively. For the 256GB model, the Galaxy S9 is priced at $819 and the S9 Plus is priced at $939.

Customers who preorder before May 17 will have the option of receiving a free pair of Samsung's Galaxy IconX (2018) or a Galaxy Gear S3 Frontier for $99.

