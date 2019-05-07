Samsung launches IoT processor Exynos i T100

× iot-i-t100-1.png

Samsung has launched an Internet of Things (IoT) processor aimed at providing short-distance data communications, the company announced.

The Exynos i T100 can be used in small IoT devices such as gas detectors, temperature controllers, window sensors, as well as smart lights, and was designed to be used for data communications within distances shorter than 100 metres.

The digital transformation of retail shopping brings many of the benefits of e-commerce into brick-and-mortar, and results are just as disruptive.

It can also be used for wearable devices, Samsung said.

The South Korean tech giant introduced the Exynos i brand of IoT processors back in 2017, with the launch of Exynos i T200 chip, which uses Wi-Fi connections.

The company also launched the Exynos i S111 last year, which uses LTE modem.

The T100 chip will support Bluetooth 5.0 and Zigbee 3.0, and can also handle up to 125 degrees celsius of heat.

It also has a security sub-system hardware block for data encryption and a physical unclonable function that creates a unique identity for each chipset. Like its predecessors, the T100 chip is made with the 28-nm process.

South Korea has a very high Wi-Fi penetration rate and telcos have launched their own Narrow Band IoT and LTE-M networks. The country has already seen various application of IoT services such as water meters in cold climate and fire sensors in subways that utilises these networks.

