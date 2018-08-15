​Samsung develops 3GPP-compatible Exynos 5100 5G modem

Samsung Electronics has developed a modem for 5G networks that is compatible with standards set by 3GPP, the company has announced.

Exynos Modem 5100 is compatible with 3GPP's Release 15, the standard specification for 5G New Radio, or 5G-NR, and supports sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums set by the global standard setting body.

The single chip modem is built on a 10-nanometre process and also supports legacy access technologies including 2G GSM/CDMA, 3G WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, HSPA, and 4G LTE.

The 5G network globally is expected to build on top of existing LTE networks. The South Korean tech giant said that therefore commercial implementation requires a single chip that can connect reliably between networks.

Samsung said it has successfully conducted an over-the-air 5G-NR data call test on a 5G wireless network with a 5G base station and a prototype phone.

The test simulated real-world conditions, ensuring mobile devices that adopt the new modem will be commercialized faster, it said.

The modem has a downlink speed of up to 2Gbps in sub-GHz setting and 6Gbps in mmWave setting. On 4G it will support a downlink speed of 1.6Gbps.

Inyup Kang, president of Samsung's logic chip business, earlier told ZDNet that 5G offers "unimaginable opportunity" that the company cannot afford to miss.

Samsung's mobile boss DJ Koh also said that next year's Galaxy S10 won't be the company's first 5G phone.

The company competes with China's Huawei in 5G telco equipment. The firm stressed that it has trust with global telcos and will assist in timely rollouts.

