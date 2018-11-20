Pictures: London's 5G trial takes to the rooftops

1 of 6
  • A 5G mast in the city

    A 5G mast in the city

    Mobile operator EE is testing out the new infrastructure needed to deliver 5G services across a number of sites in London.

    Photo by: EE

    Caption by: Steve Ranger

  • 5G in the city

    5G in the city

    5G is expected to arrive in the UK in 2019, and could greatly boost internet access speeds for smartphone users.

    Caption by: Steve Ranger

  • 5G and St Paul's

    5G and St Paul's

    5G could also lead to new services such as real-time virtual/augmented reality, autonomous driving, or a big rise of Internet of Things (IoT) usage.

    Photo by: EE

    Caption by: Steve Ranger

  • London 5G trial

    London 5G trial

    This is one of the sites where EE is testing 5G in central London. The trial is being used to understand the technology and the process of upgrading sites to accommodate the new antennas.

    Photo by: Steve Ranger/ZDNet

    Caption by: Steve Ranger

  • 5G site in London

    5G site in London

    A view from the rooftop: even though the trial is in the middle of London's financial district, the workers on the street below won't be able to use the 5G signal -- yet.

    Photo by: Steve Ranger/ZDNet

    Caption by: Steve Ranger

  • 5G masts in London

    5G masts in London

    These are the 5G masts in place. Later, EE will be working with small businesses to see if they want to use the 5G signal as their broadband for a period of time, testing out how they use it.

    Photo by: Steve Ranger/ZDNet

    Caption by: Steve Ranger

1 of 6

EE is testing out the next generation of mobile technology across a slice of east London.

Read More Read Less

A 5G mast in the city

Mobile operator EE is testing out the new infrastructure needed to deliver 5G services across a number of sites in London.

Caption by: Steve Ranger

1 of 6

Related Topics:

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 0