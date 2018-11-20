Pictures: London's 5G trial takes to the rooftops

Mobile operator EE is testing out the new infrastructure needed to deliver 5G services across a number of sites in London.
Photo by: EE
5G is expected to arrive in the UK in 2019, and could greatly boost internet access speeds for smartphone users.
5G could also lead to new services such as real-time virtual/augmented reality, autonomous driving, or a big rise of Internet of Things (IoT) usage.
Photo by: EE
This is one of the sites where EE is testing 5G in central London. The trial is being used to understand the technology and the process of upgrading sites to accommodate the new antennas.
Photo by: Steve Ranger/ZDNet
A view from the rooftop: even though the trial is in the middle of London's financial district, the workers on the street below won't be able to use the 5G signal -- yet.
Photo by: Steve Ranger/ZDNet
These are the 5G masts in place. Later, EE will be working with small businesses to see if they want to use the 5G signal as their broadband for a period of time, testing out how they use it.
Photo by: Steve Ranger/ZDNet
EE is testing out the next generation of mobile technology across a slice of east London.
