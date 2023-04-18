Samsung News app just launched for Galaxy users. Here's what to know

Samsung

The days of going outside to pick up the daily newspaper are long gone. According to the Pew Research Center, about 86% of Americans say they read the news on a smartphone, computer, or tablet.

Today, Samsung launched Samsung News, a free news app in beta testing that's available to U.S. Samsung Galaxy users. Previously, Samsung users could access news via the Google News app, but Samsung News aims to mirror Apple News by providing users with a streamlined experience when accessing daily news.

On the app, users can review twice-daily briefings delivered by news editors, news feeds from Samsung's editorial partners, and podcasts available in the app. Samsung News includes a "following" tab where users can customize their news preferences.

Samsung News includes content from Bloomberg Media, CNN, Fox News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, Reuters, Refinery29, and many more. Users can curate their feeds to draw from their preferred news sources. Samsung says that more news sources will be added as the app grows.

"We created Samsung News to deliver breaking and premium news to Galaxy users in an easy-to-access format. Our goal is to support users by letting them curate their ideal news experience," Avner Ronen, Samsung Electronics' vice president of product development, said in a press release.

Samsung hasn't disclosed if there will be a paid subscription coming for their news service, similar to Apple News+.

If you already had the Samsung Free app downloaded to your Samsung Galaxy phone, it is now the Samsung News app and is available for you to try. The Samsung News app will fully replace Samsung Free.

If you don't have the Samsung Free app, you can download Samsung News from the Samsung Galaxy Store. For now, Samsung News is only available on Samsung Galaxy phones but will soon be available to all compatible Samsung phones.