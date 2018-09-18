Samsung Note 9 users: Here's your chance to play Fortnite with Ninja

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

If you have a Note 9 and play Fortnite, it's time to switch back to the Galaxy Skin and drop in. Samsung and Epic Games have partnered with Twitch streamer Ninja for a fun competition with a grand prize of playing on Ninja's squad for two hours, all of which will be live streamed on Twitch.

Players need to take videos or screenshots of the Galaxy Skin in use during a match, and post to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #NinjaGalaxySquad and #contest. Each person is only allowed one entry, so pick your best highlight or screenshot. The official contest rules can be found here, which include a method for entering via email if you'd prefer. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 30. The contest is only open to US residents.

Alongside the contest, Samsung is launching another Galaxy Note 9 promotion that involves Fortnite. Along with unlocking the Galaxy Skin, Samsung will provide those who purchase a Note 9 through Samsung.com with 10,000 V-Bucks, a digital currency for the video game. The promotion starts Tuesday and ends Sept. 30.

The Note 9 first launched with a similar promotion, providing users with 15,000 V-Bucks, a $150 value, and the exclusive Galaxy Skin.