Samsung Pay users can now earn cash rewards

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Samsung recently added PayPal account support to Samsung Pay, the company's mobile payment platform for Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Pay expands to new countries while Apple Pay faces system overload Samsung Pay is expanding to three new countries this year and is looking to add new features for its US users, while Apple Pay's launch in Japan took off to a rough start. Read More

Starting Thursday, select purchases made with Samsung Pay can earn users a small percentage of cash back.

The Cash Back program is rolling out through an update to the Samsung Pay app, and can be found as a new section on Samsung Pay's home screen, or under the Deals tab.

Using the new program is relatively simple. Users browse various offers from participating retailers, such as Walmart, eBay, Etsy or Hotels.com, and the amount of that can be earned with a purchase.

When you open an offer, you're redirected to its respective website to make a purchase. Depending on the terms, the cash back percentage will be credited to a dedicated Samsung Pay card in your account instantly or after the return period has expired.

For example, Walmart purchases required the 90 day return period expire before the cash back reward is made available.

Cashback percentages range from 1-percent to 12-percent, from a quick glance at what's currently available.