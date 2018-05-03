Samsung Pay users can now earn cash rewards

Samsung recently added PayPal account support to Samsung Pay, the company's mobile payment platform for Galaxy smartphones.
Starting Thursday, select purchases made with Samsung Pay can earn users a small percentage of cash back.
The Cash Back program is rolling out through an update to the Samsung Pay app, and can be found as a new section on Samsung Pay's home screen, or under the Deals tab.
Using the new program is relatively simple. Users browse various offers from participating retailers, such as Walmart, eBay, Etsy or Hotels.com, and the amount of that can be earned with a purchase.
When you open an offer, you're redirected to its respective website to make a purchase. Depending on the terms, the cash back percentage will be credited to a dedicated Samsung Pay card in your account instantly or after the return period has expired.
For example, Walmart purchases required the 90 day return period expire before the cash back reward is made available.
Cashback percentages range from 1-percent to 12-percent, from a quick glance at what's currently available.
