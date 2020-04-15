Samsung pushes 8.5Gbps across 800MHz of 5G mmWave spectrum

Samsung announced on Tuesday that it had pushed a total of 8.5Gbps to a pair of mobile phones under lab conditions.

The test used 800MHz of millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum and carrier aggregations with MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple-input multiple-output) to deliver approximately 4.3Gbps to each of the devices.

Samsung said the test showed mmWave was capable of delivering multi-gigabit speeds that lower spectrum bands were incapable of.

"Mobile operators will be able to deliver new and rich services such as 8K video streaming, AR remote learning and holistic VR teleconferencing as well as new use cases that are yet to be imagined," the company said.

Samsung was heavily involved in the deployment of 5G networks in South Korea, which cumulatively passed 5 million subscribers earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in the past week, carrier equipment competitor Ericsson hit several milestones.

On Friday, Magyar Telekom in Hungary switched on its commercial 5G network using Ericsson's radio system.

During the same day, Erillisverkot Finland -- the Finnish state body for communications for public authorities, emergency services and other critical services that runs the Virve network -- signed a 10-year deal with Ericsson for core systems.

The network is pencilled in to begin operations in the middle of 2021, with current Virve services to run in parallel until migration is completed in 2025.

"The importance of Virve in critical operations cannot be overstated. The next generation of Virve will be one of the most important governmental ICT project in the coming years, and naturally, a high priority for us at Erillisverkot," Erillisverkot CEO Timo Lehtimäki said.

"Virve will facilitate seamless cooperation between the authorities and other public safety operators, crucial in daily life but also in crisis situations, such as the current coronavirus pandemic."

Last week, Australia's National Broadband Network said it had been testing the propagation of waves using spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands across distances of around 10 kilometres for its fixed wireless network.

"Our studies, and those of our technology partners provide high levels of confidence that the long-range use would allow NBN to have significant flexibility to maximise our deployment and upgrade options," NBN said in a submission to the ACCC's spectrum competition inquiry.

"This long-range approach is enabled by our unique network topology with 100% external CPEs (consumer premises equipment), and largely line of sight deployment in regional and rural areas."

