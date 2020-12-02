Samsung retains CEOs in year-end reshuffle amid uncertainties

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said it would retain its three CEOs at this year's reshuffle, citing uncertainties in the global business environment for the lack of changes.

CEOs DJ Koh, HS Kim, and Kim Ki-nam, who oversee the company's mobile, consumer electronics and semiconductor divisions, respectively, will keep their posts.

There were also only minor promotions and position changes at the top positions.

This included the promotion of Jae Seung Lee, head of its home appliance business under the consumer electronics division, from executive vice president to president.

The home appliance business performed "remarkably" under Lee's leadership this year, Samsung said. He is the first president to come out of the home appliance business.

The home appliance business performed strongly in 2020 from an increase in demand for home electronics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive vice presidents Jung-bae Lee and Siyoung Choi were also promoted to become the presidents and heads of the memory and foundry businesses, respectively, under the semiconductor division.

Their predecessors, Gyoyoung Jin and Eun Seung Jung, were each named to new posts. Jin was named head of Samsung's Advanced Institute of Technology while Jung was named CTO of the semiconductor division.

Related coverage