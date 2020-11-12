Samsung boss calls meeting of top executives to plan for 'another design revolution'

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics vice chairman, Lee Jae-yong, has stressed the importance of using integrated design in a meeting with the company's top executives.

Lee hosted the design strategy meeting to stress the importance of an integrated design competence that encompasses software and hardware, Samsung said.

"Let's achieve another design revolution. Let us endlessly challenge ourselves for the future," the vice chairman said, according to Samsung.

He met with top executives from all of Samsung's business units at the company's Seoul R&D campus. It is the first time that all of the business units have come together for this type of meeting, Samsung said. Mobile boss TM Roh and TV boss Han Jong-hee were among those in attendance, the company added.

Prior to this meeting, since 2016, each business units have held their own respective design strategy meetings instead.

Lee was also briefed on the development of robots and wearable devices that possess next-generation design during his visit to the the R&D campus.

The vice chairman's business move to call the meeting is his first since the passing of his father, chairman Lee Kun-hee, last month.

Prior to his passing, the elder Lee had stressed the importance of focusing on design, having started what was called Samsung's "Design Revolution" in 1996.

Since then, the South Korean tech giant formed its Design Management Center to foster design talent and supervise the company's design strategy.

Samsung currently has seven global design centres worldwide that are staffed with 1,500 employees. The design centres are located in Seoul, San Francisco, London, New Delhi, Beijing, Tokyo, and Sao Paulo.

Lee, who is also Samsung's de facto boss, is currently facing trial for allegations of violating local capital markets law over the merger of two Samsung affiliates.

Related Coverage

Samsung announces SmartThings Find, powered by Bluetooth and UWB

Although our mobile gear is often in our hands, we also leave them behind for various reasons. Apple and Google provide systems to help you find your gear and now Samsung is joining with local wireless technology.

Samsung Q3 profit jumps from chips and smartphones

Samsung saw profit increases in all three of its major businesses -- semiconductors, smartphones and consumer electronics -- in the third quarter.

Samsung Display gains licence from US to sell OLED to Huawei

The company is the first among South Korean tech firms to gain a licence from the US government.

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Chairman Lee Kun-hee built Samsung Electronics into a global giant in tech and electronics.

Samsung gives 44 research grants for 'frontier technology'

Samsung's Science & Technology Foundation announced grants for 44 research projects which include DNA sequencing and silicon sensors for the hearing-impaired.