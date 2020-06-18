Samsung rolls out blood pressure measuring app in South Korea

Samsung Electronics has rolled out its health monitoring app, which allows Galaxy Watch Active 2 users to measure their blood pressure. The app became available to users in South Korea on Thursday.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 users can download the app, called Samsung Health Monitor, via the Galaxy Store. The app must first be calibrated with a traditional cuff before users are able to monitor their blood pressure with the smartwatch, the South Korean tech giant said.

Once calibrated, the Galaxy Watch Active 2's wrist sensors can perform a pulse analysis, which tracks the relationship between the calibration value and any blood pressure changes to determine the user's blood pressure.

Users can view their results by tapping their watches.

The results can also be synced to the Samsung Health Monitor app via users' Galaxy smartphones and saved as a PDF file that can be shared with others, such as doctors, for review and consultation, Samsung said.

The feature will be available for Galaxy smartphones with Android 7.0 or above and any future watches that have wrist sensors.

The blood pressure measuring function of the Samsung Health Monitor was approved for use by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in April.

Addressing when the function will launch globally, a Samsung spokesperson said: "We are working closely with many regulators in countries in which we provide health offerings. We look forward to expanding the service to more markets as soon as possible. We will share updates in the future."

Meanwhile, an electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking feature is expected to be added to the Samsung Health Monitor app sometime during the third quarter of this year, Samsung said.

The ECG tracking feature was approved the country's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in May. It allows the app to measure and analyse the heart rhythms of those wearing the watch, as well as search for any irregularities indicating atrial fibrillation.

