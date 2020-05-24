Samsung's ECG monitoring app approved by Korean regulator

Samsung has announced the electrocardiogram (ECG) measuring function for its health app has been approved for use by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The ECG feature of the Samsung Health Monitor app aims to measure and analyse the heart rhythms of those wearing the watch, as well as search for any irregularities indicating atrial fibrillation, or afib, Samsung said.

The feature, once live, would be paired with the sensors of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

To use the feature, users need to be seated with their forearm placed on a flat surface while their watches and the app are switched on. Users would then need to place a fingertip from their other hand on the watch for 30 seconds to activate the function.

The app classifies the user's heart rate and rhythm as either normal or afib after the analysis.

Afib is the most common abnormal heart rhythm which affects around 33.5 million people globally, with 5 million new patients added every year, the company said. An abnormal heart rhythm increases the risk of complications such as blood clots, heart failure, and stroke. Over 16 million people develop a stroke a year, with afib and high blood pressure being the leading causes.

In April, the blood pressure measurement function of the Samsung Health Monitor also received clearance from the Ministry.

The latest ECG addition will allow users of the app to get a "better picture of their overall health," Samsung said, and make it easier to share results with doctors.

The Samsung Health Monitor will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active2 during the third quarter and future Galaxy Watches will also get the app, the company said.

