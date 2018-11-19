​Samsung SDS AI wins StarCraft competition

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung SDS's artificial intelligence (AI) team has won a major global tournament of the popular strategy game StarCraft, the company has announced.

The team, called Samsung SDS AI and Data Analytics (SAIDA), was declared the winner in the tournament hosted by Artificial Intelligence and Interactive Digital Entertainment in Canada.

The tournament was conducted under a league format and ran for three weeks, with the team possessing the highest winning percentage being the winner.

SAIDA won 2,484 matches out of a possible 2,600 on 10 different maps. They ended the tournament with a winning percentage of 96 percent.

Other participants in the tournament include Facebook, Stanford University, Bilibili, and Locutus. The Facebook team was the winner of a similar tournament that took place in 2017, the Student StarCraft Artificial Intelligence Tournament and Ladder hosted by Czech Technical University.

SAIDA consists of eight developers who used 110,000 matches by professional players and analysed them using machine learning.

Last year, Blizzard, the company behind StarCraft, teamed up with DeepMind to release a toolset for AI learning using StarCraft.

Also, Samsung Electronics last week announced that it was investing $22 billion into 5G and AI and other related businesses going forward.

Besides AI, Samsung SDS is also trialing blockchain in shipping logistics.

