Samsung to take Linux on DeX into private beta

Samsung will start a private beta of its Linux on DeX product on November 12 that will allow users to open an Ubuntu desktop from a Note 9.

Linux on DeX will only support one Ubuntu version, namely 16.04 LTS, and only works on Note 9 and Tab S4 devices with at least 8GB of storage and more than 4GB of memory, Samsung said. All packages must be compiled for Arm 64.

Samsung is claiming the new Linux on DeX environment can be used by developers to program "on the go", and, in the case of the Tab S4, bring a fuller environment to a tablet.

"Linux on DeX may slow down or suddenly be turned off in case of lack of memory," the Korean electronics giant warned.

Those interested in the beta can sign up prior to the beta starting.

Whereas DeX originally required a dock, Samsung's latest devices only need a USB-C to HDMI cable.

Earlier this week, Samsung showed off its Infinity Flex display foldable phone.

In its unfolded state, the display is 7.3 inches, with a resolution of 1,536x2,152 pixels, ZDNet's sister site CNET reported, and when folded the resolution becomes 840x1,960 pixels.

At the same time, the company announced it would be opening up its Bixby assistant to developers.

