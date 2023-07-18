Samsung talks up lighter foldables and hints at new tablet and watch for upcoming Unpacked

Image: Samsung Samsung

Samsung has made its latest foldables which will be unveiled at Unpacked on July 26 slimmer, lighter, and more durable than previous generations, the company's mobile boss said in an editorial on Tuesday.

In an editorial called Unpacking the Designs and Innovations Inspired by You, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung, talked up how its upcoming foldables, likely to be called Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, will be lighter than prior generations while at the same time hinting at a new Galaxy Tab and wearables to be unveiled in Seoul later this month.

Calling Samsung's design philosophy as guided by three identities __ essential, innovative, and harmonious __ Roh said its foldable smartphones exemplified this.

"The minimal, sleek appearance housing specialized hinge functionality emphasizes our commitment and the inherent beauty of essential design," the President said.

"A difference of millimeter in a device's thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough," he said, and that is "why we've innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter while at the same time, more durable than our previous generations."

Roh also said: "Samsung Galaxy Tab and Wearables are designed in the same spirit," hinting that new products in these categories may also be on the way to be unveiled and an upped Galaxy ecosystem experience.

The Samsung President also stressed the company's sustainability efforts. "Samsung Galaxy devices are designed with sustainability in mind, because even the smallest actions contribute to a large impact – such as protecting our planet."

The South Korean tech giant has previously used reused plastics and fishnets as materials for its smartphones and is expected to share similar efforts it made on its latest products.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Unpacked event will be held at Coex, one of South Korea's largest convention and exhibition centers, at Gangnam district in Seoul on July 26. The event will also be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. KST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST.