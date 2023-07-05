Samsung's Unpacked for new Galaxy Z foldables to be held on July 26 in Seoul

Image: Samsung

Samsung, after teasing that it will hold its Unpacked event in July in Seoul, South Korea last month, confirmed the precise date and place in its invite sent on Wednesday for the event that is expected to unveil new Galaxy Z foldable phones and other new products.

The physical event will be held at Coex, one of South Korea's largest convention and exhibition centers, at Gangnam district in Seoul. The event will also be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 8 pm KST / 7 am ET / 4 am PT / 12 pm BST.

"A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives," Samsung said in its invite. "It's going to make you want to join the flip side."

Samsung will also host a live viewing of the event for passersby at Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall. There will also be live performances before and after Unpacked at the plaza and booths for people to try out the new devices.

The new Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to have a substantially larger external display than its predecessor, while the new Galaxy Z Fold is expected to sport a new waterdrop-shaped hinge to lessen the crease on the main screen. The new devices are also reportedly lighter than prior iterations, though most customers will be keen to confirm their prices __ which have been relatively higher than other premium smartphones and the main obstacle for customers.

To coincide with the invite, Samsung also said it will open its U.S. Reserve offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices starting July 5 through July 25. Customers who sign up for Reserve on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App will be eligible for $50 in Samsung credit when they pre-order. This is a no-commitment offer, which means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device or devices. Customers who opt in for the Reserve credit will be able to redeem the credit once they pre-order a Galaxy device.