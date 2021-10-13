Samsung to hold Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20

Samsung said on Wednesday it will be holding an Unpacked event on October 20.

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 will be a virtual event and live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel starting at 10:00am ET.

The invitation video shows squares in various colours as well as app icons on Samsung's phones.

"Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colourful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality," the South Korean tech giant said in a statement.

The company shared few actual details of what it would unveil at the event, but as ZDNet understands, Samsung will be introducing colour customisation options for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a similar vein to those offered for its Bespoke brand of home appliances.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong appeared in the Seoul Central District Cout for his trial over alleged illegally use of propofol, an anaesthesia drug.

Prosecutors said the vice chairman illegally took the drug 41 times over five years at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul. They are seeking a fine of 70 million won and forfeiture of 17 million won. Lee's lawyers admitted to the charges at court and said the behaviour was caused by stress of his trials. The sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

On the same day, LG Electronics announced its preliminary earnings guidance for the third quarter. The company is expecting sales of 18.8 trillion won and operating income of 540 billion won, an increase of 22% and a dip of 50%, respectively.

LG said the drop in operating income was due to covering the cost of recalling the Chevy Bolt EV. The company and its affiliate LG Energy Solution is covering the recall cost with the automobile brand, it said.

RELATED COVERAGE