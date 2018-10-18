Samsung unveils Always Connected Galaxy Book2 PC

Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Book2, an Always Connected PC with Gigabit LTE connectivity.

On Thursday, the South Korean tech giant said the Galaxy Book2, available within the next month in the United States, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 mobile platform -- in particular, a 2.96GHZ + Quad 1.7 GHz chipset -- and is one of the latest products in the "Always On" PC product family.

The PC sports a 12-inch super AMOLED FHD+ 2160x1440 display, Dolby speakers, and weighs in at 1.85lbs.

Samsung's Galaxy Book2 runs Windows 10 S and comes with 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, as well as an array of sensors including an accelerometer and fingerprint reader.

The mobile PC also sports an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, two USB-C ports, and a microSD slot.

Accessory-wise, the PC comes with an S Pen and keyboard periphery bundled together with purchase.

Samsung claims the laptop is able to run for up to 20 hours on a single charge on the basis that Windows S -- and not Windows 10 Pro -- is in use. (Always Connected PCs tend to do well in terms of battery life, as ZDNet has previously found with the HP Envy x2,)

Always Connected PCs focus on connectivity, rather than sheer performance, as a USP. The range, based on Qualcomm mobile processors, attempts to appeal to business users who want to have continual Internet connectivity, whether or not a Wi-Fi hotspot is available.

The Galaxy Book2 PC is no exception and offers Gigabit LTE connectivity as well as traditional Wi-Fi.

"The way the world works is undergoing an incredible transformation, and users need technology that keeps them connected and ready for anything when they're out in the world getting things done," said Alanna Cotton, Senior VP at Samsung Electronics America. "The Galaxy Book2 brings together Samsung's hardware and connectivity leadership with innovations from Qualcomm and Microsoft for a two-in-one that uniquely delivers PC productivity and superior mobility."

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 will be available online at ATT.com, Microsoft.com, and Samsung.com for $999.99 starting November 2, 2018. AT&T, Sprint and Verizon stores will stock the PC later this month.

