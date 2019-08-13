Samsung unveils new midrange Galaxy A10s: Dual cameras, 4,000mAh battery

Is Galaxy Note 10 the perfect phone for power users? Samsung thinks so Samsung's B2B Lead and SVP Taher Behbehani talks with TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler about the new Galaxy Note 10 business features, such as an improved DeX experience, better integration with Microsoft Office and OneDrive, as well as the new S Pen and eventual 5G support. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZLSoVI

After this week's glitzy Unpacked for the new Galaxy Note 10 duo, Samsung has quietly taken the wraps of another mid-range phone from its Galaxy A line that's helping it claw back marketshare in Europe.

Samsung has now published the specs of its Galaxy A10s, the newest member of the Galaxy A family that's winning over buyers in Europe who want a phone that's good enough and doesn't cost over $1,000 (€891).

The cheapest in the current Galaxy A lineup in the UK is the Galaxy A10, which was released earlier this year and costs under $139, or £140 in the UK. At the higher end is the Galaxy A80 for $600 and between them are the Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy A20e.

The Galaxy 10s' specs suggest a marginal upgrade on the Galaxy 10 on most core features, including the front and rear cameras, the processor, and battery, while retaining the same 6.2-inch 720p display. RAM and storage are also unchanged.

The Galaxy 10s features two four-core processors with clock speeds of 2GHz and 1.5GHz, respectively, 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage, while the battery has a 4,000mAh capacity, up from 3,400 mAh in the A10. The device is running Android 9.0 Pie.

The front camera is now eight megapixels while the rear camera setup features a 13-megapixel main camera and a two-megapixel depth camera.

The Galaxy A10s is available in blue, green, red, and black. Samsung hasn't released details about dates, prices and availability yet.

The Galaxy A10, A20e, A40, and A50 are Samsung's top four A-series models in Europe by shipment in the second quarter, according to analyst firm Canalys.

Samsung's total shipments in the mid-range category amount to 12 million of the 18.3 million it shipped in total, helping overall shipments grow 20% year over year and leaving it with a dominant share of 40.6%.

Samsung's share is twice that of second-runner Huawei, which shipped 8.5 million units and is down 16%, thanks in part to the uncertainty over its placing on the US Department of Commerce's Entity List.

Apple iPhone shipments slid 17% year over year to 6.4 million, leaving it in third place with a marketshare of 14.1%. The iPhone XR was the top phone by Apple, accounting for 1.8 million units, but overall it came in fifth place behind devices from Samsung and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi shipped 4.3 million smartphones in the period with annual growth of 48%, while HMD Global, the marketer of Nokia-branded phones, sold 1.2 million, down 18%.

Canalys analyst Ben Stanton notes that Samsung's mid-range focus has helped it win back marketshare. However, he argues it has also been "quick to capitalize on Huawei's US Entity List problems, working behind the scenes to position itself as a stable alternative" with retailers and operators.

Xiaomi is also shaping up to win over larger parts of Western Europe, in part because it was one of the first out of the blocks with a 5G phone and is gaining support from carriers as they launch 5G networks. Xiaomi announced its 5G-ready Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in February and is one of the 5G phones available on Vodafone UK's recently launched 5G network.

The top five phones in Europe by shipments were the Samsung Galaxy A50 with 3.2 million units, followed by the Galaxy A40 on 2.2 million units, the Xiaomi Redmi Note, two milliion units, the Galaxy A20e, 1.9 million units, and the iPhone XR, 1.8 million units.

