Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7: Report

Samsung typically announces a new Note smartphone towards the end of the summer, and according to a report from CNET, the company is sticking to its normal schedule. The Note 10 will be announced on Aug. 7. For the Note 9 launch, Samsung held an Unpacked event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and according to CNET, the Note 10 will be announced at the same venue.

Previous Unpacked events usually consist of a keynote where a new device -- or devices -- are announced and demonstrated, followed by the device going on sale a few weeks later.

So far, purported renders posted by @OnLeaks and Pricebaba show that the Note 10 will have four cameras on the back of the phone, but instead of a square camera array like Google's Pixel 4 will have, the cameras will be in a vertical line. The Note 10 is also reported to lack a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Bixby button. Naturally, the Note line's staple feature, the S-Pen, is still present.

If the August 7 date is accurate, we should see invites for the event go out in the next couple of weeks. Once that happens, expect the pace of leaks increases. It's just what happens leading up to big smartphone launches.

Samsung will have to address the fate of the delayed Galaxy Fold smartphone before the event, especially if the phone is canceled or further delayed. The last thing Samsung should want is bad news about the Fold to overshadow the launch of the Note 10. The Fold was supposed to launch in April, and just mere days before it was set to go on sale, Samsung delayed the launch after reviews discovered issues with the foldable display. Since then, Samsung's been fairly quiet about the fate of the Fold.