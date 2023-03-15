Samsung's $449 Galaxy A54 is poised to be the best mid-range phone to buy (again)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Today Samsung announced the much-anticipated successor to last year's Galaxy A53 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple camera setup at the rear with a 32MP front-facing camera, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of base storage, and up to four years of operating system updates.
A lot of its specifications are similar to last year's model, including that lovely $449 price tag, and we're not complaining; the A53 5G is currently our top pick for the best affordable 5G phone and has a place within the best Samsung phones overall.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that's brighter than any other smartphone in the Galaxy A series, according to the company. The phone's display includes an enhanced Vision Booster for more accurate colors and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.
On the camera front, the Galaxy A54 5G boasts a 32MP front camera with improved optical image stabilization, video digital image stabilization, and seamless video calling. The image stabilization technology helps users avoid blurry photos, especially at night.
Samsung says the new camera uses AI to enhance its output quality and includes the company's latest Nightography technology that increases the camera's pixel size in low-light environments for clearer and brighter images. We'll have to test the phone ourselves to see how the new triple-camera system fares -- and whether it's a significant step up from its predecessor's.
Like last year, the Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery capacity. Only this time, the device will be powered by a more efficient Exynos 1380 chipset (replacing the Exynos 1280). Samsung's still promising its four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates with the latest A-series device, which is fantastic to hear if you prioritize longevity.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy A54 5G is just as ideal for enterprises and small businesses as it is for consumers. At $449, the phone is cost-effective, still secured with Samsung Knox, and boosts 5G support and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.
The Galaxy A54 5G will be available for preorder on Samsung's website for $449 starting March 30. The new phone will be available in two colors: Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite, and will officially go on sale on April 6.