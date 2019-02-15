Samsung's foldable smartphone: I want one, but no clue what to do with it

Samsung will tease a foldable device at its Unpacked powwow and it's likely to elicit a few oohs, ahhs and maybe even a meme or two. It's unclear when this foldable screen device will be available, but I'm haunted by a simple question: What the hell am I going to do with a foldable phone.

This foldable device (Note 10, Galaxy Fold or whatever they want to call it) is clearly going to be a nice shot in the arm for the smartphone industry. After all, somebody has to innovate somewhere for a device category that has flat lined.

But here's the catch. Samsung isn't that great at telling me what I should do with their cool innovation. In theory, this use case conundrum should be sorted out by developers and consumers. It doesn't quite play out that way with Samsung though. Samsung will wow us, but we know there's a price for foldable glory. This premium device won't come cheap.

Now take this rant with a bit of salt. I mocked phablets back in the day too. Now I have one. Today, I'd chuckle at a 7-inch screen smartphone too--and then probably buy one.

The foldable Samsung device, which may or may not be shown and may or may not be available anytime soon, bring backs a bit of device lust nostalgia. I want one, but have no idea why.

Maybe it'll be the ability to use DeX and have a laptop on the fly. Maybe I'll be able to go dual screen just so my work life is as cluttered on mobile as it is on the desk top. Maybe there's some collaboration big bang that makes a foldable phone enticing. Or perhaps the footprint of the device is actually smaller. Perhaps businesses will find a great use case for a foldable phone.

For now, I wait to see what this contraption actually does. Make it good Samsung.