Samsung leaks Galaxy S10 model names

It seems that not even Samsung can contain its excitement for the release of the upcoming Galaxy S10. Samsung France's website has accidentally leaked the names of the new handsets ahead of the official unveiling at the Samsung Unpacked event scheduled for February 20. Here's what we know so far.

Three variants of the Galaxy S10 were leaked:

Galaxy S10e



Galaxy S10



Galaxy S10+



These names fit in with the rumors that have been circulating for the past few weeks.

We can also put this information together with the alleged tech specs sheets that also leaked a few days ago to get a picture of what hardware Samsung has lined up.

Here are some of the leaked tech specs highlights:

Galaxy S10+:

6.3-inch, 3040x1440 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display, 522 pixels-per-inch, Gorilla Glass 6



Ultrasonic fingerprint reader built into display



Facial recognition



12-megapixel f2.4 rear-facing telephoto zoom camera with optical image stabilization



12-megapixel f1.5 rear-facing wide angle, dual aperture camera with dual pixel optical image stabilization



16-megapixel f2.2 rear-facing ultra-wide camera,



10-megapixel f1.9 main front-facing camera



8-megapixel f2,2 live focus front-facing camera



4100 mAh battery



USB-C



Wireless charging

RAM/storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB



Finishes: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Luxurious Ceramic



Galaxy S10:

6.1-inch, 3040x1440 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display, 550 pixels-per-inch, Gorilla Glass 6



Ultrasonic fingerprint reader built into display



Facial recognition



12-megapixel f2.4 rear-facing telephoto zoom camera with optical image stabilization



12-megapixel f1.5 rear-facing wide angle, dual aperture camera with dual pixel optical image stabilization



16-megapixel f2.2 rear-facing ultra-wide camera,



10-megapixel f1.9 main front-facing camera

3400 mAh battery



USB-C



Wireless charging

RAM/storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB



Finishes: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black



Galaxy S10e:

5.8-inch, 2280x1080 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display, 550 pixels-per-inch, Gorilla Glass 5



Side mounted fingerprint reader



Facial recognition



12-megapixel f1.5 rear-facing wide angle, dual aperture camera with dual pixel optical image stabilization



16-megapixel f2.2 rear-facing ultra-wide camera,



10-megapixel f1.9 main front-facing camera

3100 mAh battery



USB-C



Wireless charging

RAM/storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB



Finishes: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Canary Yellow



