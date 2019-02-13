Samsung leaks Galaxy S10 model names

It seems that not even Samsung can contain its excitement for the release of the upcoming Galaxy S10. Samsung France's website has accidentally leaked the names of the new handsets ahead of the official unveiling at the Samsung Unpacked event scheduled for February 20. Here's what we know so far.
Must read: Apple products you shouldn't buy (February 2019 edition)
Three variants of the Galaxy S10 were leaked:
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
These names fit in with the rumors that have been circulating for the past few weeks.
We can also put this information together with the alleged tech specs sheets that also leaked a few days ago to get a picture of what hardware Samsung has lined up.
Here are some of the leaked tech specs highlights:
Galaxy S10+:
- 6.3-inch, 3040x1440 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display, 522 pixels-per-inch, Gorilla Glass 6
- Ultrasonic fingerprint reader built into display
- Facial recognition
- 12-megapixel f2.4 rear-facing telephoto zoom camera with optical image stabilization
- 12-megapixel f1.5 rear-facing wide angle, dual aperture camera with dual pixel optical image stabilization
- 16-megapixel f2.2 rear-facing ultra-wide camera,
- 10-megapixel f1.9 main front-facing camera
- 8-megapixel f2,2 live focus front-facing camera
- 4100 mAh battery
- USB-C
- Wireless charging
- RAM/storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB, 12GB/1TB
- Finishes: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Luxurious Ceramic
Galaxy S10:
- 6.1-inch, 3040x1440 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display, 550 pixels-per-inch, Gorilla Glass 6
- Ultrasonic fingerprint reader built into display
- Facial recognition
- 12-megapixel f2.4 rear-facing telephoto zoom camera with optical image stabilization
- 12-megapixel f1.5 rear-facing wide angle, dual aperture camera with dual pixel optical image stabilization
- 16-megapixel f2.2 rear-facing ultra-wide camera,
- 10-megapixel f1.9 main front-facing camera
- 3400 mAh battery
- USB-C
- Wireless charging
- RAM/storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/512GB
- Finishes: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black
Galaxy S10e:
- 5.8-inch, 2280x1080 QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display, 550 pixels-per-inch, Gorilla Glass 5
- Side mounted fingerprint reader
- Facial recognition
- 12-megapixel f1.5 rear-facing wide angle, dual aperture camera with dual pixel optical image stabilization
- 16-megapixel f2.2 rear-facing ultra-wide camera,
- 10-megapixel f1.9 main front-facing camera
- 3100 mAh battery
- USB-C
- Wireless charging
- RAM/storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB
- Finishes: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Canary Yellow
See also:
- This iOS 12 trick allows you to passcode-protect apps
- Anker USB-C to Lightning cables coming March
- Toshiba boosts enterprise storage density with 16TB HDDs
- Apple's biggest embarrassment of 2018
- Five major challenges facing Apple in 2019
- Weird but really useful gadgets
- iPhone XS and iPhone XR cheat sheets
- Demand for new iPhones weaker than Apple expected, claims report
- iOS 12 tells you (almost) everything you need to know about your iPhone's battery
Join Discussion