Samsung begins taking Galaxy S10 reservations, will arrive by March 8

Samsung hasn't even announced the Galaxy S10 lineup yet, and yet the company is already letting customers reserve a unit with the promise that the phone will arrive by March 8.

Samsung used a similar reservation system prior to announcing the Note 9.

The March 8 date is the first official indication we have seen of a release date for the next Galaxy flagship smartphone. Samsung is holding an event on Feb. 20 to announce the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10 Plus -- and there will even be some news about the company's foldable smartphone.

Those who place a reservation on Samsung's website will receive up to $550 towards the purchase with the trade-in of your current phone and a $50 credit towards accessories.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

The reservation processes is simple: Enter your name, email, zip code, and select whether you want an unlocked phone or one of the carriers listed. You'll get an email letting you know your reservation was successful and to expect an email once you can convert your reservation to an actual order.

