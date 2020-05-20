Samsung's Galaxy S20 with mmWave is coming to Verizon on June 4

Samsung fixes critical flaw impacting all devices sold in the last six years 1:02 Watch Now

Starting Thursday, May 21, Verizon subscribers can preorder Samsung's Galaxy S20. Orders will arrive on June 4. The addition of the base model S20 rounds out Verizon's offering of Samsung's latest flagship smartphones and gives customers access to its 5G network on a phone that up until now hasn't supported mmWave.

Image: Verizon Wireless

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 lineup earlier this year, all three models included some form of 5G connectivity. The Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra support mmWave and Sub-6 networks, while the Galaxy S20 only supports Sub-6.

Verizon's 5G network, as of right now, is entirely mmWave -- meaning the version of the S20 that Samsung launched in March can't connect to Verizon's 5G network.

The Galaxy S20 "5G UW" that goes on sale this week, however, supports both mmWave and Sub-6 5G networks. The latter of which Verizon says its customers will begin to see later this year.

To sweeten the appeal, Verizon is offering the S20 in an exclusive cloud white color. It comes with 128GB of storage.

Again, preorders start Thursday, May 21 at 3:01 am ET. The Galaxy S20 5G UW will cost $999, or $41.66 per month over 24 months. Orders will begin to arrive on June 4.