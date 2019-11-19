Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active is getting a big update

What's in store for the future of wearables? ZDNet's Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani sit down and talk about how new sensors and new levels of precision will usher in a new age of predictive medicine.

When Samsung released the Galaxy Watch Active2 just a few months after the original Active, one of its key selling points was the return of the circular bezel. More specially, Samsung built a touch-bezel that surrounds the permitter of the Active and use used to scroll through messages and apps.

The original Active lacked the rotating bezel that previous Galaxy watches had, and it was sorely missed.

On Tuesday, Samsung announced a software update is starting to roll out for the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active that, among other things, enables a digital bezel on the original Active.

Samsung

Also included in the update is improved Bixby commands, and refinements to the user interface like always showing the time on the call screen or stopwatch. Samsung also updated the emoji to include more diverse skin tones.

After installing the update, users will have access to 24 new complications for displaying information on a watchface.

On the one hand, it's nice to see Samsung update the original Active with a feature that users had been clamoring for. But it's also frustrating that the Active didn't launch with the digital bezel, and instead, Samsung made it a headlining feature of an upgraded model less than a year later.

