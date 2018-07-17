This is our best look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 yet

We're just a few weeks away from Samsung announcing the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9.

While Samsung has only teased a small glimpse of a yellow S-Pen for the business-oriented smartphone, we now have a really good idea of what the Note 9 will look like, thanks to Evan Blass.

Bless posted what appears to be a marketing photo (or render) of the Note 9, showing the aforementioned yellow S-Pen leaning against the Note 9.

The front of the phone looks identical to the Note 8, which we already expected. The back of the phone shows that Samsung has moved the fingerprint sensor, located next to the dual-camera on the Note 8, to underneath the lenses.

While we may not have learned anything substantial from this particular photo, it does confirm previous rumors and speculation about the next Note.

