Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro, Galaxy Tab Active Pro certified for FirstNet

Samsung said its Galaxy XCover Pro and Galaxy Tab Active Pro are available on AT&T and certified for FirstNet.

The two devices are aimed at frontline workers and first responders. Samsung's line of rugged devices are for various industries ranging from public safety to manufacturing, logistics and oil and gas to name a few.

FirstNet was built by AT&T in a public-private partnership to give first responders a dedicated network including spectrum and always-on priority.

The Galaxy XCover Pro can be programmed for FirstNet Push-to-Talk and AT&T enhanced features in the future.

