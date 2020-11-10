Samsung Galaxy S20, Note 20, Tab, XCover Pro added to Google Android Enterprise Recommended Program

Google's Android Enterprise Recommended program will now include Samsung smartphones and tablets.

The addition of Samsung, which sounds like a no-brainer, has taken awhile as Google added a bevy of other smartphone makers to its program. The Android Enterprise Recommended program launched in early 2018. See:

Meanwhile, Samsung also stepped up its B2B efforts with its devices, including a rugged portfolio for various industries.

With the combination of Samsung and Google's Android Enterprise Recommended program the two giant players have converged.

Samsung said it meets and exceeds hardware and software requirements under the program. KC Choi, head of Samsung's global mobile B2B team, said entry into Android Enterprise Recommended will make it easier to adopt and manage its devices for businesses.

Google and Samsung also said they have harmonized Android Enterprise and Samsung's Knox Platform for Enterprise. The two companies have also synchronized mobile device enrollment services to onboard employees and deploy devices.

Samsung noted that it is going beyond many of the Android Enterprise Recommended requirements and can customize for industries. Galaxy devices running Android 11 and above including the S20, Note20, Tab S7 and S7+ and XCover Pro will be included in Android Enterprise Recommended.