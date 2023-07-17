Samsung's ViewFinity S9 monitor just blew past Apple's Studio Display

Samsung's new 27-inch ViewFinity S9, set to launch later this year. Samsung

Six months after first announcing its ViewFinity S9 27-inch desktop monitor, Samsung is announcing pricing and release date. And even though it was obvious before, it's abundantly clear now who this monitor is intended to rival.

Set to release globally on June 26, 2023, Samsung's new monitor will be priced at $1,599.99 -- the same price as Apple's Studio Display, also a 27-inch display. But while it comes in at the same price, Samsung's display may actually have an edge in several areas.

Review: Apple Studio Display: You'll need creative reasons to buy one

The company touts the screen, its first 5K, as being designed for creatives. It features HDR 600 support, 600 nits brightness, and a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution -- specs identical to the Studio Display. But Samsung's display works with either Mac or PC, utilizing both Thunderbolt 4 and mini DisplayPort inputs, in addition to USB-C.

For those who spend long hours at their screen, it also features Eye Saver Mode, which reduces blue-light emissions, and a matte display designed to reduce glare, Samsung says.

In what Samsung says is a first in the industry, users can fine-tune their monitor by using the SmartThings app on their phone. Basic mode allows for the adjustment of gamma settings and white balance, while professional mode controls luminance, gamma settings, and color temperature or space.

Also: The best portable monitors

On the surface, Samsung's S9 seems to go squarely head-to-head with Apple's Studio Display. But when you consider included options -- a tilt and height-adjustable stand and a matte glass display (that Apple upcharges for), the upgraded camera (4K for the S9 compared to the 12MP ultra-wide for Apple), and the added connectivity of working with both Mac and PC -- the S9 seems to have the edge (except for Apple enthusiasts).

We'll have to wait until later this year for a hands-on comparison to see if the S9 is truly a worthy alternative, but early indications seem to be that it's going to be Apple's closest competition at least in quite some time.